Dear editor,
On Aug. 7 Franklin County Magistrate Michael Mueller asked an important question in the fiscal court work session. He asked for a strategic planning meeting to talk about parks, specifically Lakeview Park.
Mueller is spot-on. Lakeview is an important resource for our community, and also one that appears to me to be underutilized. Mueller mentioned that people have asked him about possibly building a performing arts center there, or a natatorium, or a hockey rink. Frankfort and Franklin County could probably benefit from all those things someday.
The time to start talking about them, and planning for a future that includes them and other amenities, is now. We are in the midst of a historic pandemic, and a historic economic collapse, and historic civil unrest. But no one ever built the future while waiting for the present to pass.
Let's have a coordinated community conversation — inclusive of the city and the county parks facilities — about recreation in Frankfort and Franklin County.
What do we need to make current residents stay and attract people from elsewhere? We have the space in our city and county parks, and we can find the money.
The dollars don't have to come only from public coffers. We can explore partnerships and community fundraising campaigns. But we need our elected leaders to lead with vision, and not wait.
Chris Clair
Frankfort
