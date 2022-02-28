Dear editor,

Over the last few years, several states-Alaska, Colorado and Maine- have opened their primary elections to independent voters as the number of voters who don't want to join a party have surged. In fact, today only 12 states completely ban independent voters from participating in primary elections.

Kentucky happens to be one of them.

There are over 320,000 registered independent voters in Kentucky. They are your friends, family, and neighbors. They want a meaningful vote. Increasingly the only place for a meaningful vote in our state is the primary elections.

Primaries are taxpayer funded. They are held in public buildings, on public machines and administered by the government. Shouldn't independents have the same access to the ballot box as Republicans or Democrats? When they vote in the primary, they effectively choose their party for that election. Independents would not be permitted to vote in both primary elections.

New legislation could allow independents to fully participate in the democratic process of elections. State Rep. Buddy Wheatley has introduced HB 113 to allow independent voters the right to vote in primary elections.

I urge my fellow Kentuckians to support this important bill. It’s simple, fair and the right thing to do.

Chris Bates

Whitesburg

