Dear editor,

How much money do we continue to put out? Every place I go I see help wanted signs.

In the past few weeks this city spent $30,000 for the homeless shelter. Who is responsible for a person's addiction? How long should each person receive help?

Another $5,000 average is being paid for rent and utilities per household for those who “qualify.”

What about all the unfilled jobs in our city and county? It’s not against the law to work a second job.

I’m not opposed to helping and training but I truly believe it’s time people start taking more responsibility for themselves.

When did it become OK for one taxpayer who works hard and often two jobs to be forced to support another?

It’s time we look at people to start taking care of themselves and stop relying on others.

I know this is not going to be a popular statement. I’m just tired of seeing those who work/worked hard all their lived being taken advantage of.

Jeanne Hansen

Frankfort

