Dear editor,

I am writing in regard to death of an inmate in Franklin County Regional Jail.

When the judge sends someone to jail you expect them to be safe. I know things happen and mistakes happen but the amount of drugs in jails is horrible. We, as voters, need to make sure we hold our elected officials accountable.

Are they using every resource possible to screen for drugs entering the facility? Are the workers being screened as well? How many hours are you doing a count and making sure everyone is alive and well? If someone is sent to the jail obviously to detox how is that handled? Is staff prepared for this or do they need to be sent elsewhere ?

These scenes are playing out in too many counties in our state. We have to keep the fight going. It’s not enough just to vote someone in. We need to stay vigilant and make sure they are following through with the promise they made to get our vote. If you have an imaging machine at the jail and training is needed to use it, let’s get the training done. Jail isn’t meant to help feed the addiction.

I’m grieving along with my friend and her family praying that this doesn’t have to happen to anyone else.

Janet Stallard

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription