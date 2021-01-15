Dear editor,
What we are experiencing is like the storm troopers of Hitler's Nazi regime!
President Donald Trump's speech to his protesters earlier seemed like sedition. No, it is sedition.
Some protesters spoke/speak of continuing.
This nation had the World Trade Center Towers blown up. This was a similar group attacking our nation's center of democracy.
Though we will hear talking heads reviving the acts and responses, more will come that is troubling.
Will this go underground and spread to other locations and toward individuals elsewhere, not just U.S. senators or representatives?
There will be prosecutions of some (which will be a large number).
I saw this day as a true representation of this nation — luckily without guns.
What is next?
Don Pratt
Lexington
Don Pratt makes valid and scary points in this letter re the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is a man wise beyond his years!
