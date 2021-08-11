Dear editor,

For the past 10 days I have enjoyed watching the Tokyo Olympics. Athletes from democracies and dictatorships competed peacefully following the same rules. After years of discipline and training, these heroes demonstrated amazing feats of endurance and skill reaching for the pinnacle of human achievement. The Olympians modeled humility and sportsmanship when they congratulated the runner who just barely surpassed them in a very close race.  

Japan invested billions of dollars in building and preparing the venues for competition. The Olympics proceeded efficiently and smoothly. The lack of spectators likely prevented Japan from reaping the financial return expected from tourist spending, but Japan nevertheless honored their commitment to produce the Olympics. I thank the people of Japan for keeping their commitment in a most honorable way. Japan has shown the world how to have a social conscience.

Thank you, Japanese friends.  

Don Stosberg 

Frankfort

