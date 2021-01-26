Dear editor,
I’ve been paying more attention lately to Jim Waters’ columns in The State Journal, such as the one from Tuesday Jan. 19 ("Jim Waters: New year, same old unemployment system").
He writes very compelling stories, but I’m starting to get the impression that he doesn’t like Gov. Andy Beshear. I used the term “stories,” because they remind me of fairy tales — long on fiction and short on facts.
This most recent story says that Beshear’s use of emergency COVID-19 powers has resulted in hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians losing their jobs. The facts are that from November 2019 to November 2020 total employment in Kentucky has dropped 5.2%, whereas nationally employment has dropped 6%. I think fear (not Beshear) of the mounting deaths from COVID-19 has resulted in people staying home, which has caused the rise in national and global unemployment. Maybe Beshear’s actions have actually helped Kentucky outperform the rest of the country.
Waters then says there are “serious inadequacies of Kentucky’s unemployment system to handle the abrupt rise in applications." Yes, that’s true. But what caused these inadequacies?
Partly it is that unemployment claims went up over sixfold because of the pandemic. But the problem was compounded by the actions of former Gov. Matt Bevin. In 2017, he closed 30 of the 51 regional centers that process unemployment claims. I doubt that he had ill intent; he might have just been trying to reduce government spending. But for Waters to point the finger of blame at Beshear intentionally misleads readers as to where the blame really LIES.
Mr. Waters, I’m sure some day Beshear will do something legitimately awful. But until then, I think you should just maybe keep quiet? You’re hurting your own credibility.
Rich Rosen
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Does Water’s have credibility ? The truth is he’s not credible at all.
I don't think credibility is in Mr. Water's vocabulary. He gets paid for doing this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.