Dear editor,

I’ve been paying more attention lately to Jim Waters’ columns in The State Journal, such as the one from Tuesday Jan. 19 ("Jim Waters: New year, same old unemployment system").

He writes very compelling stories, but I’m starting to get the impression that he doesn’t like Gov. Andy Beshear. I used the term “stories,” because they remind me of fairy tales — long on fiction and short on facts.

This most recent story says that Beshear’s use of emergency COVID-19 powers has resulted in hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians losing their jobs. The facts are that from November 2019 to November 2020 total employment in Kentucky has dropped 5.2%, whereas nationally employment has dropped 6%. I think fear (not Beshear) of the mounting deaths from COVID-19 has resulted in people staying home, which has caused the rise in national and global unemployment. Maybe Beshear’s actions have actually helped Kentucky outperform the rest of the country.

Waters then says there are “serious inadequacies of Kentucky’s unemployment system to handle the abrupt rise in applications." Yes, that’s true. But what caused these inadequacies?

Partly it is that unemployment claims went up over sixfold because of the pandemic. But the problem was compounded by the actions of former Gov. Matt Bevin. In 2017, he closed 30 of the 51 regional centers that process unemployment claims. I doubt that he had ill intent; he might have just been trying to reduce government spending. But for Waters to point the finger of blame at Beshear intentionally misleads readers as to where the blame really LIES.

Mr. Waters, I’m sure some day Beshear will do something legitimately awful. But until then, I think you should just maybe keep quiet? You’re hurting your own credibility.

Rich Rosen

Frankfort

