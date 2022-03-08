Dear editor,

Everybody who drives in Frankfort on U.S. 60/Versailles Road in vicinity of Duncan Road owes a great big “thank you” to Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd.

Shepherd wisely brought a temporary halt to the dangerous plan to open a RaceTrac gas station entrance/exit directly onto U.S. 60, potentially endangering the motoring public.

Vehicles coming off the Interstate 64 ramp heading east toward Versailles are essentially in the turning lane for Duncan Road with the proposed configuration. That means drivers would hit the RaceTrac gas station’s entrance/exit just as other drivers are accelerating to merge onto U.S. 60 East or preparing to turn right onto Duncan Road.

This is already a fairly dangerous area for drivers. Shepherd correctly recognized that RaceTrac’s plan “presents public safety issues and poses a potentially serious traffic hazard to the driving public.”

Many thanks to Shepherd for clearly stating that “the safety of the citizens of Frankfort and the Commonwealth of Kentucky takes precedence over the economic impact a delay may cause.” I hope he stays our circuit court judge for many years to come.

Ceci Mitchell

Franklin County

