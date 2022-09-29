Dear editor,

In a case involving the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (formerly Kentucky Retirement Systems), Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled KPPA must release an investigative report about KPPA’s history of hedge fund investments to determine if there were improper or illegal activities. 

