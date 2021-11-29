Dear editor,

The fiscal court discussed a new treatment center for drug users recently. That would be a plus for Frankfort — a moral type of thing.

I attended an Optimist Club luncheon the other day, and one of our local judges, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, spoke about how he and our other local judges and staff came up with a different approach than usual, in our community’s criminal system. They couldn’t continue to put the drug users in jail with COVID spreading during this pandemic, so they were sent to rehab and counseling.

The outcome was wonderful, in the fact that the repeat offenders numbers dropped dramatically.

This humane avenue that Shepherd and the other judges have spearheaded needs to be heeded. This action taken by our public servants — for the good of us all — needs to be supported.

Plus, it’s less expensive to taxpayers to have those that commit unlawful acts in their drug use to go into rehab or counseling.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

