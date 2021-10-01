Dear editor,

9/11 was one of the darkest pages of our history. Just within a few hours and at four locations, nearly 3,000 people died as a result of a series of terrorist acts, instigated by ideological radicalism. The Azerbaijani- and Turkish-American communities are in constant remembrance of the victims and those who sacrificed their lives saving others.

For more than 50 years, thousands of Turks and Azerbaijanis fell victim to terrorist attacks by Armenian and Kurdish terrorist groups in Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as in the United States and Western Europe. In 1988-1994, more than 27,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and close to a million displaced due to a military aggression from Armenia. On Sept. 11, President George W. Bush stated, "whether we bring our enemies to justice or bring justice to our enemies, justice will be done."

Naser Alamdari

Lexington

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription