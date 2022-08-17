Dear editor,

It is a well-known fact that Kentucky State University Foundation is part of K-State, a public university. It is the main reason that several alumni and people like us donated our hard-earned money for KSU’s overall progress and infrastructure improvements. How did the university attorney fail to know this? Why did the new board of regents allowed the general counsel’s decision to deny genuine open records requests, and then spend a lot of money to hire a law firm to file litigation against a newspaper’s journalistic legal rights? Common sense dictates that the general counsel’s denial was an intentional act of a delay tactic to take time to destroy evidences. Otherwise, why should K-State deny to provide facts in the first place? Are they hiding anything? 

