Dear editor,
In regards to “Chamber, KCDC and DFI's candidate questionnaire rules change after candidates raise concern,” March 4, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and Downtown Frankfort Inc. are functioning like oligarchs, especially with the public funding they receive.
These “questions” or poll of city commission candidates is bad. They use the “interviewer effect” to direct respondents to certain answers. They have “questionnaire flaws” with their “double barrel” questions with more than one issue.
As to the fact that they receive public funding, they show “sampling bias.” Their questions don’t represent the whole population, just the wealthy developers, bankers and business owners seeking more money in their own pockets.
KCDC and DFI should be disbanded. These organizations should be broken up and cease to function. They are not part of our democracy or our freedom to vote for who we freely decide to. They are anti-democracy.
Richard Jones
Frankfort
