Dear editor,

I am continuously confused by the mixed messages in Franklin County concerning growth and development. I hear many speak of a pro-growth philosophy, and yet nearly every action prohibits development. The fight against Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) is the latest example. 

Anyone with any knowledge of how business and development works would know it is completely contradictory to claim to be “pro-growth” while proposing to dissolve the one agency that has the expertise, experience, commitment and excellent track record in getting development projects accomplished in this community. 

Last year alone, in the middle of a pandemic, we had more than $110 million of investment announced between Mero and Main streets, largely because of the commitment and tireless work ethic of the KCDC staff. 

At a time when tax revenue has declined and empty office space is crippling real estate developers because of relocated state workers; local regulations and restrictions continue to make growth more costly; and simple zone changes take months, if at all; we, more than ever, need an experienced business recruiter, job creator, workforce professional and true advocate for local businesses like Terri Bradshaw. 

I am thankful for the success I have had in this community, but it often comes with much frustration. I encourage those who think we do not need KCDC, to speak to those of us who find it invaluable — the developers who invest millions of dollars; the bankers who finance these projects; the businesses who create thousands of jobs; and the employees to whom they provide family-sustaining wages.

Frank Haydon

Frankfort

