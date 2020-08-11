Dear editor,
There is no doubt Mitch McConnell has a lot of power. The question is: How is he using that power?
When the tax cut of 2017 was passed, McConnell proudly said, "After eight straight years of slow growth and underperformance, America is ready to take off." McConnell was correct; change would come. It turned out to be an increase in the deficit and more wealth concentrated at the top, further evisceration of the middle class and another nail in the coffin of the ever-widening gap between America’s haves and have nots.
In response to the pandemic crisis, McConnell stated, “I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route.” He would also like to see “adjustments” to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. His fiscal conservatism does not apply to the rich; 60% of the tax savings doled out in the 2017 tax bill went to people in the top 20% income bracket. Corporations used much of their 40% tax reduction to buy back their stock; comparatively little went to increasing employees’ wages.
While blocking hundreds of bills, including the Heroes Act passed by the House on May 15, McConnell focused on installing judges for life, from a crop of mostly young white men, some of whom were not considered qualified by the American Bar Association.
We, the citizens of Kentucky, have power, too — the power of our vote. The question is: How do we use our power?
Andrea Veach
Louisville
