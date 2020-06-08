Dear editor,
Those who would support removing the statue of one of Kentucky's most eminent statesmen are committing an egregious and uninformed error.
Jefferson Davis, a deeply religious man, was a great Kentuckian who was chosen by his countrymen to lead a new country. It was not as if they just chose someone out of a hat. Davis was an eminent Kentuckian and statesman, and for that reason, he was elected as president of the Confederate States of America.
Let us examine the facts, not the biased and tainted portrayal: Before the South seceded, Davis fought valiantly in Congress against secession. Though he felt secession was constitutional, he wanted desperately to preserve the Union, arguing that both sides could, much like the former Missouri Compromise, work out their differences, while maintaining a balance that would preserve the Union.
If one looks at history through the lens of the time, people were loyal to their states, as much as their country. Thus, Davis, being a patriot, followed Mississippi when it seceded.
Before the war, Davis was a war hero, a U.S. congressman, a U.S. senator and U.S. secretary of war. This same patriotism was what got him elected, albeit reluctantly, as president of the CSA.
Kentuckians should be proud to have Davis, a genuinely great American, in the Capitol Rotunda, not let incorrect politics and revisionist history rule the day and have this important part of our history be removed from public memory.
Michael S. Quire
Frankfort
The large majority of informed Kentuckians want the Jefferson Davis statue out of our rotunda because it does not represent our society and incorrectly pays homage to an individual from the past who wanted to keep slaves. Slaves as in owning other humans and treating them as property. Even that louse of a KY governor Matt Bevin said he wanted the statue removed but was so lame, he only removed the plaque from the statue . Perhaps the author would like to have such a statue in his front/back yard, but it has no place in our state government's rotunda.
The last half of the last paragraph says it all.
