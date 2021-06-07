Dear editor,
Most Kentuckians love dogs. They would never come home, put the family dog in a chicken coop, close the door and leave him there for the rest of his life without walks, toys or even a bed. Yet this is happening to thousands of dogs every day in puppy mills, and Kentucky has no laws to stop it.
The latest Horrible Hundred report from the Humane Society of the U.S. includes a Kentucky breeder who moved to our state after pleading guilty to animal mistreatment in Wisconsin and also being linked to a horrific fire that killed many dogs there. The breeder was found again operating a puppy mill in our state.
The lack of laws in Kentucky make it an attractive haven for puppy mills, where most of them operate in secrecy and are never inspected.
With these puppy mills in our own state, the last thing we need is pet stores bringing in even more puppy mill dogs from all over the country. Frankfort and the surrounding areas can help address the problem by passing an ordinance requiring that pet stores only source puppies from shelters and rescues.
Together we fight animal abuse.
Tymory Stanton
Wilmore
WHAT A BRILLIANT IDEA! Would solve multiple problems with overpopulation of unwanted pets in our state. Unfortunately, there aren't enough brilliant legislators in Kentucky any longer, so unless the pet stores are teaching the true history of racism in our country, I doubt the KY legislators will involve themselves with pet stores.
