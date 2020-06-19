Dear editor,
After 35 years Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has left Kentucky poor, unhealthy, hungry and less safe.
Kentucky is the fifth poorest state. Its minimum wage is half of other states. It is 42nd in education. One in 5 children struggle with hunger. It ranks among top five states for cancer, lung, diabetes, opioid and maternal/infant deaths.
McConnell has:
• Cut $1.35 billion from public health funds for states.
• Blocked $150 billion for states to cover COVID-19 costs.
• Blocked $1 billion bill to help Appalachia transition away from the dying coal industry.
• Blocked bill banning police using chokeholds.
• Refused to comment on use of military against peaceful protesters and blocked resolution condemning it.
• Appointed judges who rule in favor of corporations over workers, Wall Street over consumers and health insurance providers over patients.
• Stopped Senate vote on bipartisan bills reducing health care and medication costs, infrastructure, gun control, election security.
• Cut taxes for the rich, increasing the national debt by $2 trillion, and proposes to cut Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and food stamps to pay for it.
• Tried to pass bills that eliminated Obamacare, preexisting conditions and food stamps.
Kentucky can't afford to reelect McConnell.
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
