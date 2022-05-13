Dear editor,

I'm not from Kentucky, but I can tell you I've seen both Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul on television much, much more often than I've seen my own senators and representatives here in Minnesota.

Respectively, McConnell and Paul been in office 37 years and 11 years and yet Kentucky ranks 44th in healthcare, 36th in education, 40th in overall economy, and 48th in fiscal stability, according to U.S. News and World Report's state rankings. I wonder then what exactly they've been doing for your great state all this time. Oh, yeah, being on TV.

You deserve better.

Luke Soiseth

Lakeland, Minnesota

