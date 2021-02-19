Dear editor,
Throughout the United States and beyond, I work to create safe places for LGBTQ+ youth — and all LGBTQ+ persons — especially within the Catholic Church.
Through Diocese of Lexington Catholic LGBT Ministry and the national ministry, Fortunate Families, both of which I lead, I see firsthand the harm that is inflicted upon the dignity, hearts and will to live of my siblings who want nothing more than to be embraced with respect, compassion, sensitivity and acknowledged, rightfully, as wonderfully made children of God — their dignity defended, upheld and celebrated.
Torture therapy, despite being called by any other name that tries to soften its toxic effects, cries to heaven for vengeance. It offends God and those made in God’s image.
Kentucky does need conversion therapy! We need to convert every heart so every person can recognize the divine presence in every LGBTQ+ person. We need conversion — metanoia — to clearly see how inhumane this torturous “therapy” that destroys the dignity of the human person, kills the spirit and too often leads to death is.
Ban “conversion therapy” for our LGBTQ+ siblings. Instead, let us focus on our own need for personal conversion.
Stan “JR” Zerkowski
Director, Catholic Diocese of Lexington LGBT Ministry
Executive Director, Fortunate Families
Lexington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.