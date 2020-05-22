Dear editor,
The coronavirus outbreak has presented many changes and challenges for those of us in the commonwealth’s retail industry. While some shops and stores have been able to keep their doors open, many others have had to close temporarily. These last couple months have certainly been a learning experience for us all.
Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Beshear and other public officials, Kentucky has made great progress in educating the public about this pandemic and flattening the curve. In fact, Kentucky is one of only two states to meet the White House’s criteria for reopening, and a result, is allowing retail and other businesses to gradually open their doors.
As communities across the commonwealth begin to reopen, Kentucky Retail Federation members encourage everyone to Shop Healthy. KRF members remain fully committed to providing the healthiest possible shopping environments for their customers and employees.
While we are all excited about the reopening of the retail sector, please keep in mind that some businesses may have limited hours or decide to stay closed for the time being. Before you venture out to shop, check their websites and social media accounts, or give them a call.
Shops and stores have been working around-the-clock to welcome back customers safely and responsibly: installing plexi-glass shields, training and retraining employees, enhancing cleaning and sanitation protocols and adopting no-contact pickup options.
Kentucky retailers are doing their part to keep us healthy and safe — and we ask that you do the same. We are still in this together, and all of us have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our fellow Kentuckians. All of us — retailers and customers alike — must continue to exercise caution and follow best practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the weeks and months ahead. We ask for everyone’s patience as we all learn and adapt to the changing retail environment in which we find ourselves.
For more information on the reopening of Kentucky’s retail sector, we encourage you to visit and share kyretail.com/shophealthyky. Resources for shopping healthy and other information will be added to this site on a regular basis.
Kentucky businesses have received an outpouring of support in recent weeks and now more than ever, we ask for your continued loyalty and patience. Retailers look forward to seeing you in stores soon.
Tod Griffin
President
Kentucky Retail Federation
