Dear editor,
Jim Waters’ guest column in the weekend edition (“Impeach or legislate?,” Jan. 8-10) was very critical of how Gov. Andy Beshear is managing the COVID-19 pandemic here in Kentucky.
Waters even broached the subject of impeaching Beshear because of how he has managed this crisis. People are entitled to their opinions. Maybe Beshear should have done this or shouldn't have done that. But the bottom line is that compared to other states, Kentucky is doing relatively well under Beshear's quick and decisive leadership. That's not opinion; that's a fact.
As of Jan. 8, Kentucky ranked 42nd in total COVID deaths per capita. Eight states did better, and 41 states did worse. All of Kentucky’s neighboring states are doing much worse.
Now back to opinions. In my opinion, we should be thankful to have a governor who is willing to make difficult but intelligent decisions to keep the citizens of Kentucky safe from COVID-19 and safe from each other.
Richard Rosen
Frankfort
