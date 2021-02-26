Dear editor,

Experts claim that aluminum cans, glass bottles and plastic containers could each take hundreds of years to decompose. Now, look closely at the labeling on your next soda can, beer bottle or sports drink for a collection of U.S. states and numerical values, which may appear as:

CA-CRV∙CT∙HI∙IA∙ME∙MA∙NY∙VT 5₵∙MI∙OR 10₵

This represents the 10 states that participate in container deposit programs. Put succinctly, these programs allow one to return cans/bottles to a designated recycling center and receive the deposit that was paid at the time of purchase.

Kentucky can join this list of states and energize recycling efforts at the local and federal levels. Establishing such an impactful initiative can help facilitate a cleaner future and invite further discussions involving green measures occurring throughout the country. Is it so outlandish? Tennessee and Texas have both attempted this feat in the past decade in efforts to create new jobs and enhance water quality.

Yes, this would require massive reforms. Proponents and opponents alike will point to statistics and convincing studies to support their stance, only to create a drawn-out exchange that results in inaction.

Regardless, the fact remains that our country’s attitude towards recycling needs to improve. It is paramount that our social norms continue promoting environmental stewardship to create a healthier society and conserve natural resources. The Bluegrass State can seize a great opportunity to refocus national attention on this important endeavor by becoming the next state to adopt a creative recycling program

Hayden McNeil

Lexington

