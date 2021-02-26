Dear editor,
Experts claim that aluminum cans, glass bottles and plastic containers could each take hundreds of years to decompose. Now, look closely at the labeling on your next soda can, beer bottle or sports drink for a collection of U.S. states and numerical values, which may appear as:
CA-CRV∙CT∙HI∙IA∙ME∙MA∙NY∙VT 5₵∙MI∙OR 10₵
This represents the 10 states that participate in container deposit programs. Put succinctly, these programs allow one to return cans/bottles to a designated recycling center and receive the deposit that was paid at the time of purchase.
Kentucky can join this list of states and energize recycling efforts at the local and federal levels. Establishing such an impactful initiative can help facilitate a cleaner future and invite further discussions involving green measures occurring throughout the country. Is it so outlandish? Tennessee and Texas have both attempted this feat in the past decade in efforts to create new jobs and enhance water quality.
Yes, this would require massive reforms. Proponents and opponents alike will point to statistics and convincing studies to support their stance, only to create a drawn-out exchange that results in inaction.
Regardless, the fact remains that our country’s attitude towards recycling needs to improve. It is paramount that our social norms continue promoting environmental stewardship to create a healthier society and conserve natural resources. The Bluegrass State can seize a great opportunity to refocus national attention on this important endeavor by becoming the next state to adopt a creative recycling program
Hayden McNeil
Lexington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.