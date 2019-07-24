Dear editor,
On Aug. 6, the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame will announce the 2019 Class of inductees at the Capitol Rotunda. This is a precursor for a banquet on Sept. 6 and the actual induction on Sept. 7, both being held at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort in Lexington. This is the sixth year that inductions are being held and the class will include 25 veterans.
In 2010, HB Deatherage saw a need in the state of Kentucky for a Veterans Hall of Fame. The purpose of the KVHOF was to honor community service given by veterans. HB obtained a 501(c)(3) and formed the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
In 2014, the KVHOF held its first induction and 27 veterans were inducted. To date 127 veterans have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The induction process includes vetting the veteran’s military and community service. The induction event lasts two days with a banquet the first day and the induction the next day. The banquet lasts three to four hours and the induction lasts one to two hours. The veterans and their guests are always in awe of the ceremony and banquet.
There is a cost for the banquet, but the induction on Sept. 7 is free and open to the public. If you are interested you can visit our website at:www.kyveterans.com.
Terry Vannarsdale
Director of Nominations and Processing
Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame
Florence