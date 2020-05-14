Dear editor,
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul claims Gov. Andy Beshear is an authoritarian "drunk on power." These are divisive, inflammatory and irresponsible accusations meant to undermine Beshear.
Asking people to follow scientifically based guidelines like wearing face masks or working with the chamber of commerce, county officials, health care providers and faith leaders to plan the reopening of Kentucky businesses are not authoritarian behaviors or signs of being drunk with power.
Paul recklessly exposed the Senate to COVID-19. Now he wants to expose more Kentuckians to the virus by pushing to open businesses before Kentucky has sufficient testing supplies and meets CDC guidelines for doing so safely.
Paul maintains more Kentuckians die from other diseases than COVID-19 so Beshear shouldn't close Kentucky to save "just" 300 lives. First, COVID-19 poses a greater threat because it is more contagious. Secondly, how many more people would have died if Beshear hadn't acted, especially when Kentucky has extremely high incidence of diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases which increase the risk of dying from the virus?
We'll get through this. We'll get through this together, in spite of Paul, who incidentally voted against the CARES relief bill and Obamacare while voting to cut $1 billion from CDC's 2017 Prevention and Public Health budget.
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.