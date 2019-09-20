Dear editor,
Kudos to The State Journal for "standing with" the youth who made a statement at the Climate Change Strike Friday. Our kids are inheriting the planet, and they have every right to be upset about the mess our short-sighted, extractive, industrial society has made of it.
What is a little odd is that while the editorial staff of the SJ obviously supports this effort "globally and locally," they do not seem to support the two board members of the Frankfort Plant Board who have tried the most to implement policies to combat climate change.
Perhaps the SJ editorial board has had a recent change of heart, and they now realize that supporting folks who work for "big picture" solutions for our planet is critical and overrides petty personality conflicts because the work on climate-change reversal needs to get done. This should be our No. 1 priority as a society.
If our kids are brave enough and smart enough to stand up and say so, we all need to be ready to do the work and make the changes our planet needs. There's nothing wrong with learning from your kids!
Joel Dufour
Frankfort