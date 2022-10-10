Dear editor,

As a former state official during several administrations, I know the importance of good leadership. A leader must have experience, vision, and integrity as well as the ability to bring businesses, governments and individuals together for the common good of our community. Michael Mueller is that leader. Now is the opportunity for us to elect a young man that will work hard for you and me to make Franklin County prosper.

