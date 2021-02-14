Dear editor,

As we approach a return to some normalcy of school structure, I would like to commend Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and all of the staff at FCS for their tireless work in adapting to the situations that presented themselves.

It has not been easy for anyone, especially hard for some, and believe me, I know full well the complexities.

The walk back will be gradual and arduous, but we’ll make it happen. We’ve been reminded of the things we took for granted. We’ve been given a primer on how to coexist. I think back to this moment from my own timeline.

Sitting in a crowded auditorium at West Point listening to the brigade commander give the cadets an address, he stumbled upon the word “awry” in his speech. “AWW-ree.” Now the general consensus amongst the Corps was subtle laughter, but it then became quite contagious as we were sitting in normal proximity, ear to mouth, mouth to ear. It was a humbling moment for him, and for him to be humbled strengthened the unity within our ranks. But it is within this simple anecdote that I emphasize the importance of how we allow our children to interact.

However, it is that we come back together that I wish for the lack of calamity and precision of oneness that our children are gifted by birth to own.

Justin Watterson

Franklin County Schools board member

Frankfort

