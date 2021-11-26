Dear editor,

The team searching for a new president for Kentucky State University has a big job ahead of them. Just because it is classed as an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) does NOT mean the university, and especially its president, has an implied license to abuse his or her position to violate law or accounting practice and spend the state and the school’s funds for personal or unethical purposes. 

Rather, we should be searching for a person who will recognize the need to display exceptionally high standards in those areas. My ancestry or race should never be a reason to accept lower standards. My school, state and students deserve nothing less.

Richard Silver

Frankfort

