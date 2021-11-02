Dear editor,

Why would a landlord, who has harassed a blind tenant on disability for over a year, terminate a lease on no grounds? The tenant has always been on time and never late on rent or utilities and has complied with ridiculous rules for six years.

The landlord told them they have until Thanksgiving Day to move their trailer and be off the property — knowing that a person on disability with a very limited income can’t afford to have a mobile home moved.

This tenant is a father, a loved man who would do or give and go without to help another and the landlord is taking advantage of his power only to be cruel. What has this world come to?

Katie Walls

Frankfort

