Dear editor,
First of all, I’d like to say Gov. Andy Beshear has done an excellent job keeping the public informed about how many cases of coronavirus we did and did not have and the number of deaths each day. Good job just doesn’t go far enough.
We always say when push comes to shove, it is time to do something drastic. Well, it is that time. This is from a landlord’s point of view.
The renters are all free as a bird to come and go merrily on their way. The landlords have to come in and fix all that.
They also have to pay the utilities, insurance, taxes and any maintenance that has to be done. This also includes mowing the yards, moving trash cans to the back of the buildings when the city writes to you and tells you they are on the street.
All this while the tenants sit inside and do nothing but gripe. Some of the landlords are still making payments on their loan to keep these apartments, but without any income.
Well, it’s shove time now. Tax bills will be arriving in the mail in a few days and will be due within a month. What kind of relief are they going to get from paying their taxes?
Maybe you could say, “You don’t have to pay any of this stuff; you have a free ride just like the renters.” I know you say the renters will have a debt when this is over, but you don’t want it to be too big. Do you REALLY think they are going to pay this debt? Then you aren’t as smart as I thought you were.
One landlord was told that the lady wasn’t going to pay her rent, that she was saving her money for a down payment on a house when this is all over. One guy told the landlord he wasn’t going to pay his rent because he couldn’t evict him. Things like this really makes the landlord want to work with these people, right?
It is shove time for the government to help the landlords, or the banks and loan companies are going to suffer. And if the landlords don’t get some help, neither will the city and county because landlords can’t pay their taxes.
It’s shove time!
Jane Jacobs
Frankfort
