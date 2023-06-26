Dear editor,

Wondering if the results, from the latest Department of Justice investigation into the Division of Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities has anything to do with the sudden departure of Claudie Johnson, the appointed director, and Elizabeth Kries, the Supports for Community Living Waiver branch manager?

