Kentucky lawmakers should be ashamed of themselves, but no doubt they are gloating. Way to go Republicans, you’ve effectively decided that you have the right to control women’s bodies, not they.

You can decide that they must carry their rapist’s baby to term. You have decided that, even if the woman was too poor to afford contraception or contraception didn’t work, they have to carry their babies to full term, even if you already have several mouths to feed, but can’t afford it. You have decided that even if the fetus is terribly malformed and can’t survive beyond birth or will require costly care that you can’t afford, they must carry that fetus to full term.

You have decided that a pregnant woman must quit her job in order to deliver her baby even if she is the sole provider for her family and there is no maternity leave or affordable child care. You have decided that you can play God and put your heavy foot squarely on the backs of women’s rights to hold her down!

You, who don’t believe in social safety nets, who underfund maternal healthcare, child care, education, food stamps, Medicaid, social security, Medicare, you who vote against equal pay for women, you heartless, craven, soulless politicians that are only in power because you have gerrymandered and voter suppressed your way in to office.

Gloat while you can, because we will vote you out!

Joyce Fry

Frankfort

