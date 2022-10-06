Dear editor,

Rep. Philip Pratt’s guest column “Anti-technology proposals make it harder for Ky. to compete” (Oct. 3) weighs in against “new burdensome policies coming from Washington,” “new layers of bureaucracy that would slow down the technology sector,” and “anti-innovation proposals.” Pratt says that “Washington should abandon its unnecessary anti-tech and anti-innovation agenda that would hurt Kentucky farmers, small businesses and customers.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription