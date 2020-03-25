Dear editor,

As a proud Kentuckian, I have been deeply concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, our country and my community. The coronavirus has affected every aspect of our daily lives, and has consumed most of our attention and energy. Here in Kentucky all child care centers and family home care have been mandated to close.

As a parent and as a Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) advocate, I have been specifically troubled by the virus’ impact on child care teachers, whose services are so vital not only to our children but also to our community and workforce. Unlike many others, such as myself, these teachers cannot work from home, making child care a necessity.

This is unacceptable. We must consider the hardships of child care providers and their families during this time, and pass funding measures that would help to support them. We must also make sure that when this crisis subsides, parents are able to reenter the workforce with the child care supports that they relied on before the crisis.

I urge members of Congress to support robust child care assistance in any further stimulus packages that Congress considers. This funding would provide Kentucky with robust and flexible funding to serve our community and keep our workforce functioning.

Our community must work together in this time of crisis. Child care programs are a critical part of our community, both now and when the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Dr. April Trent

Frankfort

