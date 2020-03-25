Dear editor,
As a proud Kentuckian, I have been deeply concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, our country and my community. The coronavirus has affected every aspect of our daily lives, and has consumed most of our attention and energy. Here in Kentucky all child care centers and family home care have been mandated to close.
As a parent and as a Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) advocate, I have been specifically troubled by the virus’ impact on child care teachers, whose services are so vital not only to our children but also to our community and workforce. Unlike many others, such as myself, these teachers cannot work from home, making child care a necessity.
This is unacceptable. We must consider the hardships of child care providers and their families during this time, and pass funding measures that would help to support them. We must also make sure that when this crisis subsides, parents are able to reenter the workforce with the child care supports that they relied on before the crisis.
I urge members of Congress to support robust child care assistance in any further stimulus packages that Congress considers. This funding would provide Kentucky with robust and flexible funding to serve our community and keep our workforce functioning.
Our community must work together in this time of crisis. Child care programs are a critical part of our community, both now and when the COVID-19 crisis ends.
Dr. April Trent
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.