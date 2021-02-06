Dear editor,

I am registering my concern with the proposed legislation to force new teachers into a hybrid retirement plan. I am mostly concerned about the solvency of our current system and its long-term health for future teachers. How can we hope to recruit the best talent for our children if we continue to dilute and diminish the one true economic benefit?

I also think that this new plan is totally unfair and discriminatory for teachers who are forbidden, as working citizens, to receive full Social Security benefits. If the hybrid plan is adopted, all teachers should be allowed to make FICA contributions with state support and participation. 

Even though I was able to qualify for Social Security with more than 40 quarters, my monthly payment was reduced to a mere pittance because of my Kentucky Teacher Retirement pension. This is a travesty! Now the legislature wants to penalize new teachers even more.

We should be outraged. 

Scott Tippett

Frankfort

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription