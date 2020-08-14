Dear editor,

I am writing to you today to support the Safeguard American Food Exports (SAFE) Act (S. 2006/HR 961).

Bipartisan legislation, HR 961, the Safeguard American Food Exports (SAFE) Act, has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate, S. 2006, by Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Both pieces of legislation, will permanently ban slaughter of horses domestically and prevent horses being exported for slaughter. 

I strongly support both bills and am urging everyone to do the same by contacting your members of Congress, posting about this important issue on social media and making a donation to help further our efforts to end horse slaughter. 

Please help me in my efforts to help these magnificent animals.

Lori Jackson

Louisville

