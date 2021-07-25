Dear editor,

Joseph McCarthy contributed to the Red Scare of the 1950s by falsely claiming to have a list of communists within our government on the spur of the moment while addressing a woman's club in Wheeling, West Virginia — a fantasy in his mind because he felt neglected by the Republican Party.

Creating fear and suspicion, his baseless accusations smeared careers, ruined lives and cost the government time and money with investigations.

Critical Race Theory was given national attention by a station that deals in rhetoric, hyperbole, exaggeration and opinion — not the news. It has become a buzz phrase meant to spook parents and generate people to action, usually ugly as stated in USA Today/Courier Journal article on July 11 entitled "Politics beleaguering school board meetings."

I guess I've been naive too long to believe our elected officials would tackle real problems, to list a few:

1. Vaccinations for all against the virus. Each representative could return to their home districts, educating and encouraging everyone to get the shots. This is how we got rid of polio in the U.S. with a vaccine.

2. Child abuse. Kentucky has the highest child abuse rate in the nation.

3. 25,000 children in the state homeless at some time during the school year — 6000 in Jefferson County alone.

4. 8000 kids in foster care in Kentucky

5. Clean water for Eastern Kentucky

6. Internet service for all

7. Shortage of teachers and police officers

8. Opioid epidemic

The sponsors of House Bill 69  — to remove CRT from curriculum which is not there in the first place, not a problem — believe this will be a top priority in the next session. Let's let our educators determine curriculum and legislators tackle real problems. Perhaps this would curb a yearning for "socialist utopia."

During 40 years of public teaching, full or part time in several districts plus the Department of Defense, I have found most teachers trying to keep their heads above water covering the basics, much less incorporate sensitivity topics.

Contact your representatives and ask them to confront real problems.

Brenda Richardson

Shelbyville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription