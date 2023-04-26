Dear editor,

As if we don’t have enough problems in the gun department, on March 28 the Kentucky legislature passed a law (HB153) making it a crime for local law enforcement to enforce federal gun laws. This passed into law without either the governor’s signature or his attempt to veto it. 

