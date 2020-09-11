Dear editor,

We've seen the pattern countless times: He projects his nasty character onto others.

The man who called Ted Cruz "Lying Ted" has told more than 20,000 lies while in office. The president who doesn't start working until lunchtime calls Joe Biden "lazy." Now, he's saying the election will be rigged, and just to make sure, he is telling his followers to vote twice, by mail and in person.

His shameful advocacy is illegal; he is inciting voters to commit a felony. It creates the very rigging that he will claim when disparaging the election results. He is anti-democracy.

Our health, safety and democracy are on the ballot this November. Will the perpetrator who blames problems he has created on others be reelected, or will Americans reclaim our democracy and our decency? A landslide repudiation of this trumpery can rescue our future.

Let every voter's ballot count, but only once.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, California

