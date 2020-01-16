Dear editor,
Once again, the legislature has said it will not consider allowing casino or sports gambling in Kentucky. In a perfect world I would agree with our legislators. However, this is not a perfect world.
Any casual visitor to the casinos that Illinois, Indiana and Ohio have established on their Ohio River bank will note that one-fourth to one-third of the cars parked in their parking garages have Kentucky license plates. In 2019, the casino at Rising Sun, Indiana, placed an Ohio River ferry in service to allow Kentuckians direct access to their slot machines. The retirement home in which my mother lived in Northern Kentucky ran various monthly excursions to Ohio and Indiana casinos.
During the third quarter of 2019 — July through September — the casinos in Illinois generated $345.2 million in revenue, Indiana $519.9 million and Ohio $481.7 million, a total of $1.346 billion during a three-month period. If only 5% of this money was spent by Kentucky citizens, it means Kentucky lost out on taxable revenue of $6.733 million.
I think the Kentucky legislature should, in a series of statewide public forums, investigate allowing sports and casino gambling in Kentucky. Let’s lay out in these public gatherings the pros and cons of casino and sports gambling. Then place the question on a statewide ballot for the citizens of Kentucky to decide whether we shall or shall not have casino and/or sports betting in Kentucky.
Charles H. Bogart
Frankfort