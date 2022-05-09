Dear editor,

Well, the bill to open the street between the Capitol and Annex did not get past the legislative committee and even make it to the floor to vote on.

All I have to say is that if the legislators are too afraid to pass this bill, why don't we put it on the ballot and let the people vote on it?

Dorothy Crocker

Frankfort

