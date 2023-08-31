After the mass shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville in April, several friends with long years in public service began to meet and ask what could be done to prevent gun violence.
We have all been affected by the tragic suicides of young people in our community, of reports of children harming themselves with firearms, and we all fear the randomness of mass shootings that change lives forever. The rise in gun violence has complex roots, many of which are beyond our influence. However, we can influence the support for young people in our community, the emphasis on safe gun ownership and other fundamentals that make our loved ones and neighbors safer.
Believing that committed citizens can work together to find solutions, we invite you to participate in a Conversation on Building a Community Safe from Gun Violence on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m. at the Paul Sawyier Public Library River Room. We will tackle the question of what we can do to make a difference as a community, working in small conversation groups, looking at questions such as “What is responsible gun ownership?”
We have no pre-conceived outcomes for this community conversation. We hope that it will show us that we can discuss gun violence in a civil and respectful way, work toward solutions and continue the conversation.
We know that it takes courage to come to a gathering like this. Our commitment is that it will be facilitated by people who are experienced at helping groups work through issues.
This is not a “speak out.” Our objective is to find the things that we can do to make our community safer for all of us, especially our children. We believe that responsible gun owners are a vital part of this discussion and we hope that they will attend.
We are not affiliated with any group. We ask that you come simply as a citizen willing to engage in sincere, civil conversation.
If solutions to the problem of gun violence are to be found, it must begin with us — individuals acting in cooperation and with concern for each other and for our community. Please join us.
