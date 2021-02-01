Dear editor,
When you load the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce website on a cell phone you get broken links and listings for rentals in "walking distance to (the) Pic-Pac grocery store."
The Visit Frankfort website lists Applebee’s first under its bar and grill category.
This is a mess that seems to have existed for a long time.
I am a little disheartened at this level of dysfunction and my heart goes out to local businesses who depend on web presence to stay alive.
Patrick Carrico
Frankfort
