Dear editor,

Not content to merely enjoy the most rock-solid religious freedoms on the planet, Phyllis Sower is determined to convince us that the rights of others are somehow an infringement on hers ("Guest columnist: Not proud of Capital Pride Kentucky," Oct. 23).

We live in a time when so many people adhere to an individualized, custom-built reality, so her viewpoint, while fallacious and hurtful, is hardly shocking.

Sower’s tepid acknowledgement of the fairness ordinance and subsequent rejection of its utility, run counter to the well-documented, existential threats to the LGBTQ community in this country and around the world.

Then there’s the whole now-everybody-will-get-to-have-a-say argument. Being an attorney and presumably a smart person, I’ll just bet that Mrs. Sower knows that flying the Vatican flag from City Hall is a potential violation of the establishment clause, that the hammer and sickle flag is the outdated symbol of a bunch of despicable behavior, and that the black flag of ISIS ... what!?

The various Pride celebrations are an acknowledgment that a group of heretofore marginalized citizens are — at long last — emerging, politically and socially into the light of day. Their continuing struggle has been extraordinary and maybe, for just a while, warrants a little extraordinary accommodation.

If we are willing to continue to work at it, it’s possible to achieve a healthy, happy intersection between spirituality, humanity and the way we govern ourselves. A certain brand of vindictive religiosity cannot long sustain itself under those circumstances and will inevitably fade into the horizon.

Keith Crabtree

Frankfort

