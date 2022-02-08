Dear editor,

According to the Washington Post, former President Donald Trump told 30,573 public lies during his presidency. 

Trump, a prodigious liar, expects his followers to believe him and they do or they simply like what he’s selling, which is primarily grievance. He lies because he’s been doing it all his life. For him, it’s as natural as breathing and it works. 

Trump isn’t the only leader who has found success with lies, scapegoating, and nationalism and he isn’t the only one to have some of those lies documented. In the Slate article of May 18, 2016, Rebecca Onion reveals the list compiled by the American Office of War Information in 1942, an 11-page document listing Hitler’s biggest lies. We all know where those lies led, to the Holocaust where six million Jews were starved, tortured and murdered and the deadliest war in history. (3% of the 1940 world population perished).   

It’s good to keep in mind that despite Hitler’s position in history as a mad man, whose lies paved the way for his ascent and powered his Final Solution, he may never have personally killed a single person; but his supporters were more than willing to carry out his agenda. And that’s why to this day the German government holds the implementers of the Final Solution culpable for their own acts and seeks them out for prosecution.            

Lies set the stage for Germany’s democracy to descend into autocracy after Hitler came to power. Our own slide has begun.  

Andrea Veach

Louisville

