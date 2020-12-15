Dear editor,
COVID-19 numbers going up, up, up; cases and deaths. I went out recently and noticed so many without mask. I just don’t understand. Well, I do. Our president doesn’t care about anything but himself. Too busy trying to steal an election he LOST = LOSER. Even his vaccine conference turned into a “I won the election.”
It didn’t have to be this way. If he would have stepped up and led, we wouldn’t be where we are now. There would have been deaths, but I believe nowhere near where we are and where we’re going.
Even members of his “cult” should see this, but they don’t.
For the last four years, we have never been more divided, and he is continuing to divide, and will continue when he leaves. Is that the leader we really want?
Please folks, listen to our medical and scientific experts, not our divider-in-chief.
David Clark
Frankfort
