Dear editor,
Recently I have noticed an increase in trash on the roadsides in our community, including the interstate. Who is responsible for picking up trash on the roadsides? Are there still fines for littering?
As I travel to neighboring communities I do not notice as much litter. Do we have a different littering/cleanup policy than other communities?
The hillside catch basin in front of the Shell Gas Station on Limestone Street is full of trash. The roadside end of Collins Lane at the East-West Connector is full of trash. It is embarrassing that the citizens and property owners of our community are so careless.
I know many of our youth volunteer to pick up trash and our city employees keep downtown Frankfort nearly spotless. But their work is endless and we need to take personal responsibility to quit littering, clean up our properties and take pride in our community.
Next time you are driving, notice all of the trash. I think you will be shocked!
Susan Coblin
Frankfort
