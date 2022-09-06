Dear editor,

It has always been our plan to put solar panels on our home. Now would be the perfect time with the 30% incentive offered by the federal government. Unfortunately, solar power is no longer an option for us due to the black fungus that is growing on everything since Buffalo Trace built warehouses on top of the hill off of Owenton Road. As the fungus accumulates on the solar panels it blocks the sun rendering the panels useless. Solar panels cannot be powerwashed.

