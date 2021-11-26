Dear editor,

Capital City Crush 2011 10U Travel Softball team based out of Frankfort spent time Saturday giving back to their community through roadside trash pick up.

Softball team collects litter

Members of the Capital City Crush 2011 10U travel softball team picked up trash in Franklin County recently. Front row, from left, are Rylee Bingham, Gracen Wright, Adalynn Roberts, Brinley Owens and Allie Womack. In the back row are Breckyn Bramel, Rosie Landers, Ryann Hoskins, Sophie Robida and Reagan Ashby. (Photo submitted)

It was a great opportunity for our girls to learn the importance of giving back and keeping our community a beautiful place. Our girls love anytime they can be together as a team both on and off the field, we thought this would be a great experience for them and it truly was.

The team covered 15 miles throughout various roadways of Franklin County and collected 61 bags of trash.

Jeremy Roberts

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription